Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has sought President Droupadi Murmu's assistance in setting up a department of tribal studies in the university, an official said on Friday, January 13. During her meeting with Murmu, who is also the Visitor of the varsity, on Thursday, January 12, JMI Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the university wants to set up a Department of Tribal Studies and Development and a hostel for tribal students, the official said.

Further, in view of the demand for JMI's academic courses in countries like the Middle East where Indians reside in large numbers, Akhtar also sought permission from the president for setting up offshore campuses of the varsity. In the first meeting with the president, the vice-chancellor invited Murmu to the upcoming convocation of the university, as stated in a report by PTI.

While speaking to the president, the vice-chancellor also informed the president that JMI was granted A++ accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2021 (for a period of five years) and it is amongst the top three universities of the country according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The university has also made significant improvements in coveted international rankings like QS world university rankings, Times Higher Education (THE) and so on, Akthar added. Additionally, she mentioned that faculty members have been receiving accolades at national and international levels including the Visitors Award.

Moreover, the official informed that she also sought permission from the president for setting up a Department of Modern Indian Languages, a Nursing College and a Faculty of Alternative Medicine at JMI. Considering the increase in the number of academic programmes, Akhtar also requested Murmu for additional teaching and non-teaching positions at the university. The university is very hopeful that it will get guidance and invaluable support from the Visitor in the coming years, the vice-chancellor added, as stated in a report by PTI.