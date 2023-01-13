Following protests from various quarters including student organisations, Kannur University will restart private registration. This decision was taken by the varsity syndicate in a special meeting on Thursday, January 13, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Following a directive of the higher education department secretary, although private registrations had begun in all other universities in the state, Kannur University allegedly failed to take any steps. The syndicate had decided to start private registration following a High Court order earlier, but the university kept delaying it.

With no steps taken for restarting private registration even as the academic year was about to end, protests were held against the university. The Kerala Parallel College Association had taken out a march to the varsity against its lackadaisical attitude. The protesters had alleged that the university delayed the process every year citing various excuses, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Moreover, it is said that every year, nearly 5,000 students who did not get admission to government and aided colleges under the varsity seek admission through private registration and the university gets around Rs 6 crore through the same.

Kerala Students Union (KSU) district president Muhammad Shammas welcomed the varsity's latest decision.