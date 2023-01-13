DOT School of Design launched its new initiative D-SPARC, DOTs Strategic Progress and Advanced Research Community. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest J Innocent Divya (lAS), MD, Skill Development of Tamil Nadu, as stated in a press release from the design school.

She explained how important it is to have design knowledge and how designers can make a difference in society. Dream big and think unique; It is those people that can make a difference, said CK Kumaravel, Co-founder of Naturals Salon and Spa, who was the guest of honour.

The CEO of Chennai Metco, C Renganathan, said it was a pleasure to have come across this divine temple of design knowledge college, which in future, will begin to produce excellent designers for society. Esteemed dignitaries from various fields of design were present at the launch event including CEO of Sadhabishegam Group of Hotels Kumaran and proprietor of Trillo Sports Sai Mahendran, Deputy Doctor ITI Ambattur Industrial Estate M Senthil Velan and CEO of Leather Sector Skill Council Rajesh Ratnam.

DOT School of Design is the first exclusive multidisciplinary design college in Chennai, instituted by design professionals and architects, offering professional (bachelor's and master's) degree and diploma courses in six design disciplines. The disciplines offered are Industrial Design, Communication Design, Fashion Design, Spatial Design, Textile Design and Fine Arts. With faculty members as alumni from esteemed institutes and renowned industry practitioners as advisors, DOT provides a platform to learn from the best in the design field. DOT also conducts activities like Industry Connect plus has Incubation Research Centre and Fablab for any design aspirant to accomplish their projects taking help from DOT’s mentors and infra facilities.