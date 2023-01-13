As many as 26 students studying Class XII in government schools spent the evening on Thursday with Collector D Mohan as part of the Coffee with Collector event held at the Collector Camp Office in Villupuram. For this, the best-performing students from government schools from 13 blocks were chosen for the meet, said officials, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The students had a one-on-one discussion with officials, shared their ambitions and also cleared a few doubts. Giving details about this, Chief Education Officer Krishnapriya said, "The event was first organised in March 2022. It was inspiring and encouraging for the students, so we wanted to have another meeting with this year's Class XII students." Additionally, Villupuram Collector D Mohan, Additional Collector Chitra Vijayan and Tindivanam Sub-Collector Ravi Teja Katta, all of them IAS officers, guided the students on how to crack the civil service examinations.

Sharing her views, a Class XII student M Ilayashree from Marakkanam higher secondary school, said, "I was scoring low in the exams in my school, but last year my friend who scored top marks got a chance to meet the collector through this event. So I studied hard and became a topper this year and here I am today meeting the collector, which is a very inspiring moment in my life."

Another Class XII student, P Mohanraj from Veedur government higher secondary school, said, "My only ambition in life is to become a bureaucrat and abolish the practice of liquor consumption among labour class men, as my father is an addict. The issues he creates in the family get worse every day and I suffer because of it."

Addressing the students, Collector Mohan said, "I consider students from the present generation to be the most intelligent as they are battling through multiple levels of distractions from television to social media." Further, "But above all, the students here have high aims and scored well in the exams. With the same will power, they will surely be able to crack the UPSC and come back to their hometown as a prestigious officer," he added.