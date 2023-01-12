On Wednesday, January 11, the Tamil Nadu State Assembly witnessed heated arguments over NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) and over who is responsible for the NEET imposition in the state. Initially, the debate started when AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) member KP Munusamy remarked about NEET and the failure of the state government to get an exemption for the state from NEET, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Following this, Munusamy charged that the Congress-DMK alliance government at the Centre had brought NEET and criticised the state government for not getting an exemption from NEET. Further, Chief Minister MK Stalin intervened and said that NEET was imposed during the Congress-led union government despite the DMK opposing the examination.

Also, NEET had not been implemented in the state till J Jayalalithaa was serving as CM, he added. Additionally, he charged that Edappadi K Palanisami-led state government was the reason for the implementation of NEET examination in the state.



Opposing this, the opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy said that it was implemented due to the verdict of the Supreme Court but the Congress-led union government was responsible for implementing NEET examination in the country.

However, there was an exchange of charges over the implementation of the NEET examination in the state assembly. To recall, the house had already witnessed a similar kind of war of words over NEET exam several times, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

