The Government Girls’ Junior College in the Nalgonda district is facing a washroom crisis, with only two functional bathrooms for over 2,000 students. Despite the construction of 12 washrooms nearly 40 years ago, the majority are now out of order and in disrepair, with broken doors, walls, and basins.

According to a report by TNIE, the students have expressed disappointment with the lack of response from the district collector and District Intermediate Officer to their appeals for help. The students have cited the difficulty of using only two washrooms for such a large number of students as the reason for their concerns.

One student highlighted the potential health risks associated with inadequate washroom facilities. The student stated that due to the long wait times for the washrooms, they are not able to drink water during the day, which could lead to health issues.

In response to the situation, the students, led by ABVP activists organised a protest on Tuesday. According to TNIE, the students demanded that the damaged washrooms be repaired, or new washrooms are constructed to meet their needs. They also pointed out that a rule stipulating one washroom for every 15 students was not being implemented at their college. The students further alleged that the college principal was discriminating against certain students.

According to TNIE, the District Intermediate officer, Dasrunayak, stated that there were 12 washrooms in the college, out of which only two were missing doors. He also said that a report on the washroom arrangements and allegations against the college principal had been sent to the higher officials of the intermediate board for further examination.

