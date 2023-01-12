Alerted by media reports about a leopard being sighted on its campus, Bangalore University (BU) has asked students, faculty and other staff to be watchful and report upon spotting the movement of the big cat. On Thursday, January 12, a circular was issued in which the Registrar of BU at the Jnanabharathi campus referred to such reports, and said a letter has been sent to the Forest Department urging it to catch the leopard and take appropriate action, as stated in a report by PTI.

"In view of reports appearing in the media and social media platforms about the leopard sighting on the campus, all the students of the university, especially those staying in the university hostels, teaching faculties and other staff are hereby directed that they should be cautious and avoid moving around in the night. Also, they should immediately inform their higher-ups once they spot the movement of leopard," the circular read.

Earlier, there was a scare in parts of the Bengaluru south region and in and around Turahalli forest off Kanakapura Road of the big cat's movements last month. Forest officials suspected at the time that two leopards might have strayed into the Turahalli forest and nearby areas from Bannerghatta reserved forest in the city, which is in close proximity, as stated in a report by PTI.