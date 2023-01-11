Two research scholars of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, are on an indefinite protest right outside the campus, demanding the termination of their supervisor Dr Ujjwal Kalla of the Electrical Engineering department. Students claim that Prof Kalla has been taking credit for their work by swapping the first and second author names on journal manuscripts. "He has repeatedly tried to publish my paper under his name and we have continuously tried to change our supervisor, but nothing came of it," says research scholar Tanmay Shukla in exasperation. Tanmay Shukla, with fellow researcher Mirza Jawad Baig, are staging their protests outside the university campus.

What are the allegations?

The two scholars accused their supervisor of a myriad of things, among them, swapping names on research papers and making the scholars do menial work like cleaning, fetching groceries and booking train tickets. "Is it a professional request to make to your scholar?" asks Shukla, who shared with EdexLive screenshots of his conversations with Prof Kalla as evidence.

In an application, dated July 8 2022, to the Head of the Department for supervisor change, Mirza Baig writes, "He always force me do his personal works...I’m getting humiliated regularly and it’s like a mental torture for me...I don’t want any action to be taken against him, kindly please change my supervisor." (sic)

The serious allegation among these is the attempt to take credit for the works of the scholars by swapping names. Both researchers alleged that PhD supervisor Dr Kalla has tried to publish their works under his name by swapping the names of the first and second authors. Whereas, according to the rules, the name of the research scholar should be mentioned as the first author. The researchers sent a complaint letter to the Ministry of Education and the Prime Minister's office regarding the same after no assistance came from the side of the university management.

The scholars had previously complained against Prof Kalla, however, they claim the investigation committee formed by the university was biased and composed of Prof Kalla's people. "They did not take our opinions into account before forming the committee. The management has been utterly unsupportive in that regard," says the scholars. Students also allege that they have been threatened for protesting.

Professor and officials speak

When EdexLive reached out to Prof Kalla, he vehemently denied all the allegations. He cited personal vendetta and internal politics as reasons for behaviour on the part of the scholars. "I have guided more than 50 students in the last 10 years. How come no one accused me of such behaviour before?" asks Prof Kalla, adding, "The matter has been inquired in detail by a committee formed at the university and they have dismissed it."

Dr Ujjwal Kalla has also denied all the other allegations calling them baseless or one-time events. "They have taken screenshots out of context and shared them to defame me," concludes Prof Kalla.

Most of the university officials refused to speak on the matter. However, Dr Amit Ojha, the Public Relations Officer of the institute, says, "After three years the supervisor cannot be changed, and we had to turn their request down as per the PhD ordinance of the university. If they want to change their PhD supervisor now, they'll have to restart the programme again."

Exploitation in the field of research

Allegations of exploitation are not new in the field of research. Professors have been often accused of mistreating their scholars and taking credit for their work. "This exploitative system is prevalent in several other universities and no one dares to speak up because of the imbalance in the power dynamics. If you protest, your PhD is gone," says a concerned former scholar who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He concludes, "If India wants to be a top destination for higher education, then these exploitations should be highlighted and done away with. This is a cultural and structural issue."