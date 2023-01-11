The top 20 percentile students of each education board will now be eligible to seek admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced even if they have not scored 75 per cent marks in Class XII, according to Ministry of Education sources.

The decision comes against the backdrop of constant demands for relaxing the eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced), which requires at least 75 per cent marks in aggregate in the Class XII examination conducted by the respective education boards, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The 20 percentile criteria will help those candidates who are short of 75 per cent aggregate in their Class XII Boards. Discussions were held and since many of the top 20 percentile candidates in a number of state boards score below 75 per cent marks or 350 marks, the ministry decided that if a candidate is in the top 20 percentile he or she is eligible," a source said, as per PTI.

Eligibility criteria for JEE (Mains)

The online registration for the first edition of JEE (Mains) will end on January 12. The exam will be conducted between January 24 and 31. According to the JEE (Mains) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IIITs, and CFTs via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75 per cent in aggregate in the Class XII examination conducted by the respective education boards.

For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SCs/STs) candidates, the qualifying aggregate is 65 per cent in Class XII Board exams. The eligibility criteria was kept in abeyance during the pandemic (2020, 2021 and 2022).

Bombay High Court's judgment

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, January 10 refused to defer the JEE (Mains) examination scheduled later this month.

A division bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne held that it would not be appropriate to postpone the pan-India examination in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as it would affect lakhs of IIT aspirants.

The PIL was filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on behalf of students who wanted the JEE (Mains) to be deferred till March. The petition challenged the National Testing Agency's (NTA) December 15 notification scheduling the examination between January 24 to 31, 2023.