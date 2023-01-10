Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the final exam date sheet for the students of Class X and Class XII. Students can find the complete schedule on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

According to reports, exams for both sections of students will begin on February 16, 2023. The exams for Class X will end on March 3 while for Class XII, it will end on March 4. These exams will be held in two shifts – from 8 am to 11.15 am and from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

The dates for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class XII practical and pre-Board exams were also released earlier last week. The pre-Board exams will begin on January 16 for both Class X and XII. The Class XII practical exam is scheduled to be conducted in two stages. Stage I will be held from January 21 to January 28 and Stage II will be conducted from January 29 to February 5.

Incidentally, Session I of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is scheduled to begin on January 25, as per dates released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). These dates have created quite a stir among students who claim that not enough time has been given for them to prepare, with the notification for the exam being announced just a little over a month before the exam starts.