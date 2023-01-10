Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) on January 8 in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu held its 31st graduation day. The event was attended by several esteemed guests, including Dr Asit K Barma, the director of the institute, and Dr Arnab Mitra, the executive director of PwC. Other attendees included Dr N Kamakodi, the MD and CEO of City Union Bank, and N Bala Baskar, a retired IAS officer and former principal adviser of the Ministry of External Affairs for the Government of India, who is also a member of the Board of Governors for the institute.

Dr Asit K Barma, the director of BIM, described 2023 as an exciting year for the institute. The institute has been chosen as the academic partner by the government of Tamil Nadu to offer the esteemed two-year Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fellowship programme. The institute has a track record of achieving 100% admission and placement rates, and the average CTC for the graduating batch this year is Rs 12.12 Lakhs, with the highest salary being Rs 20.50 lakh.

BIM is one of the few B Schools in the country to get the placement data audited by CRISIL by the Indian Placement Reporting Standards 2 created by IIM Ahmedabad and SPJIMR. In December 2022, BIM became the first B School in Tamil Nadu to be certified with ISO 21001: 2018 for its academic and administrative processes. This year, BIM was proud to be included in the esteemed NIRF rankings of the top 100 B schools and has set a goal of making it into the top 50 by 2025.

The faculty of BIM has made significant progress in research output, publishing in many of the top journals. Mr Kabir Ahmed Shakir, a BIM alumnus and now the CFO of Tata Communications were recently honoured with the IMC distinguished alumnus award by Hon’ble Shri Ramnath Kovind, the former president of India. Dr Asit K Barma said, “BIM is committed to contributing to the local ecosystem. Several MoUs and Centres of Excellence in BIM aim to enhance the overall competitiveness at the grassroots level by developing better products and improving service delivery. BIM’s new campus is in progress and will be ready by 2024 on Trichy-Pudukottai Highway to become a catalyst for the development of the local ecosystem.”

Dr N Kamakodi, the MD & CEO of City Union Bank, praised the graduates and encouraged them to uphold their values to create a better world. He presented gold medals for academic excellence to Kavinmalar A and certificates of merit to Kavinmalar A, Preethi M, Naveen Kumar M, Tejasvine G V, and Charles Antony J.

Dr Arnab Mitra, the Chief Guest, gave out degree certificates to 118 candidates, and in his encouraging speech to the graduates, he spoke of how the business world today runs in an atmosphere that is heavily affected by the transformation. He emphasized that suppleness is needed to show dexterity in reaction to external market motivation. Change can be premeditated to take on the anticipated business circumstances through business process re-engineering. Moreover, unexpected external motivation in a business climate can also lead to random changes. Companies must make sure to incorporate agility into their strategies, processes, and enablement efforts to handle unexpected shifts.

At his felicitation address, N Bala Baskar discussed the significance of success and joy in everyone's life. He encouraged the students to pursue a successful path that also brings them happiness.