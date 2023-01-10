The students who are protesting at KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts at Thekkumthala near Kottayam, Kerala, have decided to launch 'art of protest'. This protest is to resume academic activities on their own through online and offline classes while continuing their strike. This move comes after the government has decided to extend the period of shutdown order issued to the institute, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Taking into account the law and order issues in view of the protest, the district collector of Kottayam had earlier ordered to shutdown the institute till January 8 which has now been extended to January 15. The order by the district collector granted exemptions to the examination schedule during this period. Many students returned to the hostel in the institute since the first shutdown ended on Sunday, January 8. The students have decided to join academic activities from the hostel since there was no forced attempt to expel students from the hostel given the extension of the collector's new order, stated The New Indian Express report.

To avoid the entry of outsiders offering support to the protest, the director of the institute has ordered strict checking on the campus. The director also issued an order yesterday, January 9, 2023, stipulating prior written permission of the director or the administrative officer for people other than bona fide students belonging to batches of 2019 and 2022, faculty and permitted staff for entering the campus.

Extending support

Film personalities such as directors Rajiv Ravi, Sanju Surendran and film editor B Ajith Kumar visited the institute and interacted with the students extending their support to them. "We can't sacrifice our academics when authorities turn a blind eye towards our demands. We have sought the help of various film personalities and several persons including Rajiv Ravi, Sanju Surendran and B Ajith Kumar offered their support," said Sreedev Suprakash, students' council chairman.

Activists of the CSDS and Yuva Morcha on Monday, January 9, took out a protest march to the institute to show their support to the students. It was on December 5 that students at the institute launched an indefinite strike demanding the ouster of institute Director Shankar Mohan alleging caste discrimination.

Why the protest?

A previous report by The New Indian Express stated that students of KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA) were protesting on the campus demanding the resignation of Shankar Mohan, Director of the institute, for alleged caste discrimination and various other charges.