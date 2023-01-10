The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final and intermediate examination results today, January 10. Students can check their results on the official websites: icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The official notification stated, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

The candidates are directed to check the result at the official ICAI website: icaiexam.icai.org. Here are steps to download the results:

1. Visit the official website — icaiexam.icai.org

2. Log in using your registration number and roll number

3. Your score will be displayed on the screen

The intermediate and final exams were conducted in the month of November. The CA final examinations were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022; intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in offline mode.