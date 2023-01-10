The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final and intermediate examination results today, January 10. Harsh Choudhary from Delhi topped the CA final exams and Diksha Goyal from Karnal topped the intermediate exams.



The intermediate and final exams were conducted in the month of November. The CA final examinations were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022; intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in offline mode.



Toppers of CA final exam

Harsh Choudhary bagged 77.25 per cent with 618/800 marks in the final exam. He was followed by Shikha Jain from Indore and Ramyashree from Mangaluru who both scored 77.13 per cent with 617/800 marks. The third rank was bagged by Mansi Agarwal from Delhi who scored 76.63 per cent with 613/800 marks.



Toppers of CA intermediate exam

Meanwhile, Diksha Goyal bagged the All India first rank in CA intermediate exam with 86.63 per cent and 693/800 marks. She was followed by Tulika Shrawan Jalan from Mumbai who scored 84.63 per cent with 677/800 marks. The third rank was bagged by Saksham Jain from Jaipur who scored 84 per cent with 672/800 marks.



According to a press release, out of the 29,242 candidates who appeared for the CA final exams in both groups, 3243 candidates passed — recording a pass percentage of 11.09 per cent. On the other hand, out of the 37,428 candidates who appeared for the CA intermediate exams in both groups, 4,759 candidates passed — recording a pass percentage of 12.72 per cent.