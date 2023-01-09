In an incident of suspected food poisoning, a few students and parents fell ill and were hospitalised after eating meals served at an event in a school in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, police said on Sunday, January 8.

While the event was held at the school on January 6, information about seven to eight people, including four children, suffering from food poisoning was received today, an officer of Kodumon police station said, as stated in a report by PTI.

The officer said police came to know about the incident during their routine work and have not yet received any complaints regarding the same. "We are investigating the incident," he said. He also said that the health officials have arrived and were inspecting the eatery from where the food for the event was ordered. Those who fell ill were hospitalised.

Not the only incident

The incident comes close on the heels of about 100 people, who were invitees to a baptism function, fell sick after consuming food served at Keezhvaipur in the state on January 1. Also, a spate of incidents, allegedly due to food poisoning have been reported from the state in the last two weeks. Reshmi, from Kottayam, died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery which was already in the news as around 21 people had fallen ill subsequent to eating from there.