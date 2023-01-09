The JEE Mains 2023 session 1 examination is facing demands for postponement from students and a petition to this effect will be heard by the Bombay High Court on January 10, 2023. This has caused stress for coaching centres, students, and parents across the country. Additionally, the Bombay High Court will also hear a petition calling for the removal of the 75% eligibility criteria on the same day.

Due to the pandemic, the JEE Mains exams for sessions 1 and 2 in 2022 were disrupted and held in June and July, respectively. In 2019, the exam was conducted in January with the second session in April. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is working to get the academic calendar back on track. In light of these events, many JEE Mains 2023 candidates have taken to Twitter to request a postponement of session 1 of the JEE Mains exams, due to the stress and uncertainty caused by the disruptions.

Here are some tweets that are trending on the social media platform with the hashtags #JEEMains2023, #PostponeJEE2023 and so on.

Harshit Soni (@Harshit81470550): JEE ADVANCED 2023 is being conducted on June 4, why can't JEE MAINS be held on APRIL & MAY which ensures smooth conduct of BOARD EXAMS as well as give ample time for DROPPERS to prepare #JEEMainsInAprilWithout75PercentCriteria

ASHUTOSH NANDA (@ASHUTOS61164878): Please postpone jee mains 2023 to April.

@DG_NTA @IITGuwahati @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia #JEEMains2023

Vidip Khurana (@vidip_khurana): Put Yourself in the place of JEE Students. And you will get the answer, whether to postpone JEE Mains 2023 or not...

Go through the emotional side of students and then take action...

@PMOIndia @DG_NTA #JEEAfterBoads #PostponeJEE2023

Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812): #JEEMains2023

It's very easy to inform that your exam is after 40 days

What is the use of providing 2 attempts if aspirants are not given proper time to prepare

It's not easy to prepare for 2 exams at the time that too when it's board

Gowth@mi (@gowthami47090) :

#JEEMains2023

@dpradhanbjp

Please reschedule the jee dates

Remove 75% criteria

Provide extra attempt for 2021 and 2020 passouts

That's it we want

omprakash kumar (@shivayyadav123): @narendramodijj sir you have time to wish birthday but you have not time to say about jee mains students 2023 why you denied our demands:-

#postponejeemain2023in April

#remove75percentcriteria

Please narendra modi ji give order to postpone jee mains first attempt in april