A photo depicting three lecturers of the Central University of Karnataka clad in uniforms of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has gone viral on social media, stirring a row in the state.

The lecturers of the university located in Kadaganchi village in Aland taluk are also seen holding lathis and posing for the photograph, according to a report by IANS. On social media platforms, netizens have condemned the affiliation of the lecturers with the RSS.

The lecturers in the photo are identified as Assistant Professor of Public Relations Alokkumar Gaurav, Psychology lecturer Vijayendra Pande and Rakesh Kumar of BioScience. The lecturers are seen posing with a young RSS volunteer and a student. The photo was taken during the RSS Pathsanchalan programme organised on the campus recently, sources told IANS.

However, the university administration, reportedly upset with the development, has objected that the staff of the university can't identify themselves with any organisation and are not supposed to be involved in any activity other than academic and research-oriented work.

The authorities of the university told IANS that the incident has not come to their knowledge. They maintained that the incident would be verified. "The lecturers of the university must confine themselves to imparting knowledge, they are not supposed to carry out other activities, the authorities added.