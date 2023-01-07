The dates for the Uttar Pradesh Board Class XII practical and pre-board exams have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

The pre-board exams will begin on January 16 for both Class X and XII. The Class XII practical exam is scheduled to be conducted in two stages. Stage I will be held from January 21 to January 28 and Stage II will be conducted from January 29 to February 5.

Incidentally, Session I of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is scheduled to begin on January 25, as per dates released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). These dates have created quite a stir among students who claim that not enough time has been given for them to prepare, with the notification for the exam being announced just a little over a month before the exam starts.

A petition has also been filed in the Bombay High Court regarding the demand for postponement of the JEE Mains. The hearing is scheduled for January 10. Meanwhile, students have been flooding Twitter with their concerns, with hashtags such as #JEEAfterBoards, claiming that the JEE dates clash with their pre-boards and practicals.