After setting up new medical colleges in Telangana, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has announced it will take up construction works to strengthen the infrastructure in these institutions. Under this initiative, medical colleges and hospitals in Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam and Karimnagar will get additional facilities, reported TNIE.

The department has accorded an administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 34.38 crore for the same. A government order was issued in this regard on January 4, Wednesday and released by the department on January 5, Thursday. The government has decided to construct an additional floor over the existing two at the district hospital in Sircilla at an estimated cost of Rs 6.80 crore. Another additional floor with sheds and a ward in an old TB block in the Kamareddy District Hospital is to be constructed at the cost of Rs 4.53 crore.

Modification of the existing Chest and TB Hospital at Ananthagiri to accommodate first-year students would be taken up at a cost of Rs 8 crore, said the report by TNIE. Additionally, Rs 8.05 crore will be spent on the modification of existing buildings in the premises of Khammam district collectorate and government general hospital. Another sanction of Rs 7 crore is to be made for the renovation of seeds godown to accommodate first-year students of the medical college in Karimnagar. The department has requested Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) to book the expenditure.