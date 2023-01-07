In the wake of extreme cold conditions in Jaipur, government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14. This is an extension to the winter vacations that were declared for schools in the city from December 25 to January 5.

According to a report by IANS, Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued an order extending the winter vacations of schools till January 14 for Classes I to VIII. However, examinations being conducted in the schools will continue during this period. There will be no change in exam timings, the order issued on January 6, Friday evening, stated.

The order further said that preparations for the programme to be held on Republic Day will continue. Students performing on Republic Day at Sawai Man Singh Stadium will come to schools for practice. Action can be taken against the operators of the schools who disobey the order.