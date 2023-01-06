Have you missed a chance to register for PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha? No worries! You have got another chance as the government has extended the registration deadline. The government has announced that it will be extending the registration period until January 27th. This means that students, teachers, and parents now have another opportunity to participate in this exciting event. To register, simply visit the official My Gov website - innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc- 2023.



Taking this announcement to Twitter, the Ministry of Education said, “No worries if you missed it! The date to participate in #PPC2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023. Join Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodion #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 & learn to do your best in upcoming exams.”



As a reminder, the original registration deadline for PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha was December 30th, 2022.



Pariksha Pe Charcha

The event will take place on January 27th, 2023 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium. During the event, the Prime Minister will offer tips for overcoming exam stress and answer students' questions about education and career. This marks the second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, with the first having been held at the same venue on February 16, 2018, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.