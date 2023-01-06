The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced on Twitter that the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations will be announced on January 10, 2023. If you appeared in these exams, you only have a few more days to wait before finding out your results.



"IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT - The results of Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exam held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, 10th January 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://icai.nic.in. Details https://icai.org/post/ results-ca-final-intermediate- exam-nov2022", its tweet read.



Once the results are out, the candidates are directed to check the result at the official ICAI website - icaiexam.icai.org . Here are steps to download the results:

1. Visit the official website — icaiexam.icai.org

2. Log in using your registration number and roll number

3. Your score will be displayed on the screen



Additionally, the Central Council Member (CCM) of the ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal, recently tweeted that the results for the CA Final exam will be released before January 14. Previously, he had stated that the results would be announced between January 10 and 15. The CA final exams for Group I were held from November 1 to 7, 2022, and for Group B, the exams took place from November 10 to 16, 2022, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.