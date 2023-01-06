Madhya Pradesh in India has been experiencing extreme cold weather conditions, leading to the closure of schools in several districts. On Friday, January 6, schools up to Class VIII in districts including Bhopal, Indore, Vidisha, and Ujjain were closed due to the intense cold spell. Giving more details, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official H S Pandey said the lowest temperature was recorded at 0.2 degrees Celsius in the town of Nowgong in the Chhatarpur district in the morning, as stated in a report by PTI.



In addition to school closures, people were seen huddling around bonfires to stay warm and there was a decrease in traffic on the roads in many parts of the state. The IMD also reported that districts including Guna, Satna, Datia, Jabalpur, Sagar, and Chhatarpur experienced dense fog, while Gwalior, Rewa districts, and the town of Nowgaon in Chhatarpur district reported moderate fog. The minimum temperature in Bhopal and Indore was recorded at 7.3 and 10.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The state's minimum temperature hovered around 7 degrees Celsius for the fifth consecutive day.



In the north and north-east of Madhya Pradesh, the weather was also foggy and chilly. Cities including Datia, Khajuraho, Guna, Gwalior, and Sagar saw minimum temperatures of 2.5, 2.6, 3.0, 4.2, and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The cold spell is expected to continue for an additional three days, as per the PTI report.



The cold weather in Madhya Pradesh is reportedly due to northerly winds following a snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. It is important for residents to take necessary precautions and stay warm during this time. This may include wearing multiple layers of clothing, staying hydrated, and keeping warm indoor spaces. Those who must be outside should be sure to cover their head, face, and hands to protect against the cold. It is also important to check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors and family members to ensure they are safe and comfortable during the cold spell.