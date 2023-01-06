In order to boost digital literacy, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to digitalise the classrooms of government schools across the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to introduce digital screens — Interactive Flat-Panel Display (IFPD) — in classrooms from next academic year. While holding a review meeting with education department officials at his camp office on Thursday, January 5, the Chief Minister instructed them to conduct training programmes for teachers using digital screens.

According to a report by TNIE, Jagan took stock of the functioning of the tabs distributed to the Class VIII students during the last week of December and directed the officials to correct any shortcomings or repairs of tabs and replace them in a week’s time. When the officials informed him about the special software to monitor the progress of students through the tabs, the Chief Minister advised them to employ data analytics to assess the learning levels and accordingly have a headmaster and Municipal Education Officers take necessary action.

Dictionaries for all

Enquiring if all the students were given dictionaries, the Chief Minister asked the officials to re-verify the same and provide dictionaries in case any student was left out. Advising the officials to prepare Vidya Kanuka kits before the commencement of the new academic year, he wanted them to see that all schools have subject-wise teachers. He pointed out that subject-wise teachers will improve teaching quality and at the same time, will help the student grasp the subject better. He directed them to complete postings of DSC 98 at the earliest.

Delving into the Goru Mudda (midday meals) implementation, the Chief Minister emphasised on the quality of the food being served. He instructed the officials to use only Sortex-fortified rice for midday meals in schools and Anganwadis. They were directed to provide jaggery-laced ragi malt to the students in addition to the midday meals from February 1 onwards. On Nadu-Nedu works, officials were directed towards constant monitoring of the progress and taking up repair works using SMF and TMF funds, wherever necessary. Officials informed him that phase II works for 22,000 schools are under progress and that their monetary value is around Rs 1,500 crore, reported TNIE.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Special Chief Secretary (Housing, Village and Ward Secretariats) Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, Government Advisor (Education) A Sambasiva Reddy and other officials were present.