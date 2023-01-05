The last date to apply for the LSAT (Law School Admission Test) India 2023 was announced by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) today, January 4, 2023. The candidates can register for the examination till January 11, 2023, through the official website — pearsonvue.excelindia.com/lsatindia.

The LSAT (Law School Admission Test) is conducted twice in India and this year it is scheduled to be held in January and June. The first session of the examination will be held on January 22, 2023. The examination will be held in multiple slots and different centres across the country.

To register for the LSAT 2023 candidates can follow the steps below

1. Visit the website pearsonvueindia.com

2. Create a new account if you are a first-time user of the website by entering your name, country, phone number, and city; otherwise, sign in using your existing account

3. You will be taken to the home page after creating the account, where you must complete the candidate profile by entering details such as your candidate's date of birth and gender

4. On the screen, click the Apply Now button

5. Fill out the required forms and pay the registration fees

Candidates should have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised board. Candidates appearing in the qualifying exam are also eligible to apply.