The Centre for Environmental Law, Policy and Research (CELPR) at National Law University, Delhi is organising a new course on Environment Law in collaboration with the Minister for Human Resource Development (MHRD). The course will be offered as a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) and is scheduled to run from January 9 to April 22, 2023, a total of 15 weeks. Registration for the course will open on February 28, 2023, and it will be awarded 4 credit points at the undergraduate/postgraduate level.



According to Livelaw, the main aim of this course is to introduce students to the principles and scope of environmental law, and to explore key issues in the field, with the goal of enhancing their learning and fostering academic and research interests. The course will cover fundamental concepts and themes in environmental law, as well as provide a deeper understanding of the evolution of relevant topics in the field.



In addition to providing a foundation in environmental law, this course will also delve into the multifaceted issues of air and water pollution, climate change, biodiversity loss, and the survival of life on earth. Students will also learn about the developments in international environmental law and the fundamental principles that have emerged in this area.



And as per Livelaw, the other learning outcomes of this course include:



- Exposition about the human right to environment and constitutional framework governing environment in select countries, including India



- Comprehending the statutory and regulatory mechanisms pertaining to the environment in India.



- Understanding judicial response to environmental issues issues in India