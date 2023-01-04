The National Service Scheme (NSS) cadres and teachers from Chennai, Tamil Nadu will assist Class XII students in completing and submitting their entrance examination applications from January 4 to January 31, the school education department announced yesterday, January 3.

This initiative by the NSS is intended to encourage Class XII students to pursue higher education and ensure that their applications are submitted on time. The education department has requested that all districts implement this, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The school education department also stated that it has asked districts to send details of applicants. In addition to coordinating with districts, teachers are also required to show the department's sensitisation videos on the application process to students using hi-tech labs, The New Indian Express reported.

According to a previous report by The New Indian Express, the National Service Scheme (NSS) at government and aided colleges affiliated with the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has been unable to carry out its activities due to a lack of funding for the current academic year.

The Bharathiar University typically provides NSS units at colleges with an annual fund of INR 16,000 for regular activities and INR 23,000 for camp activity through the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. However, this fund has not been received from the government this year, causing program officers at government and aided colleges to be unable to engage students in NSS activities for the past seven months, as previously reported by The New Indian Express.