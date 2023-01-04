The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the last date to submit the details of students enrolled in the first-year MBBS programme for the 2022-23 academic session. The earlier deadline was December 31, 2022.

"It is observed that the complete data has not yet been uploaded by the medical colleges as a result of which difficulties are being faced in monitoring the data of students," the NMC said in a notice dated January 3, 2023. As a one-time measure, the last date for uploading data/details of students enrolled for first-year MBBS degree for the academic year 2022-23 has been extended till 12.00 am of January 10, the notice said.

"It is also emphasised that the terms, conditions and guidelines issued vide letter of even number dated December 20, 2022, as well as provisions of IMC Act, 1956 and National Medical Commission Act, 2019 are vigorously followed in admission and uploading above data," the notice read.

Details such as the name of the student, NEET rank, marks obtained, fees charged and so on must be entered by colleges. For more information, they can visit the official NMC website — www.nmc.org.in.