Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited, an export-oriented undertaking of Pfizer Inc in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, collaborated with GITAM Deemed to be University to onboard over 120 women colleagues in the second batch of their 'Pfizer Autonomous Teams' (PATs) Program in Visakhapatnam yesterday, January 2, 2023.

Vikram Shukla, Pfizer Vizag Site Lead, announced the launch of the PAT programme at the GITAM campus, saying that it is a women-only programme that offers participants a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree in the Chemistry department with a focus on Microbiology. The programme allows participants to rotate through different departments at the site, providing them with hands-on experience to apply their studies in practice, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Shukla added that the PAT programme is a unique opportunity for women colleagues to gain three years of experience while pursuing their bachelor's degree education. It aims to provide a learning experience for future working professionals and offers a unique opportunity for professional development.

He said, “Furthering our initiative and unleashing the Power of our People, we plan to expand the intake for this programme to 250 women colleagues in 2024 vis-a-vis a humble onboarding of 50 women colleagues in 2022.”

The PAT programme aims to bring more women into the pharmaceutical industry and attract local students who could potentially become future leaders of the site, Shukla explained. He noted that the average age of programme participants is 19 years old, and 77% of them come from local backgrounds. The programme, therefore, promotes local talent development and skill-building by Pfizer.

Ravi Kiran Teegala, People Experience, Global Supply India Lead, Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited, commenting on this announcement said, “the PAT Programme is a comprehensive learning and development programme that aims to educate and shape talent in the industry. We have adopted a scientific approach while rolling out the programme, including diagnostic study, four-stage selection process, training, and developing the selected members in a holistic manner,” stated the report by The New Indian Express.

The Vice Chancellor of GITAM told the students that "Pfizer is one of the best companies in the world and getting a chance with a world-reputed company is a golden opportunity for the girl students." He also expressed hope that the collaboration between Pfizer and GITAM will continue in the future.

The inaugural function for the programme was attended by GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Jayashankar E Variyar, registrar Prof D Gunasekharan, GITAM School of Pharmacy dean Prof M Balakumar, in-Charge principal Prof K Vedavathi, chemistry department head Prof B Srinivasa Rao, Pfizer manufacturing head B Muralidhar Sharma, quality head K Ravi Chander, finance head R Rajesh, and others, as per a report by The New Indian Express.