Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has announced that the state government is dedicated to promptly hiring teachers for primary, secondary, and higher educational institutions. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will be established to facilitate this process, and Adityanath has provided guidelines for its operation, according to an official statement reported by PTI.

The official statement said various authorities, boards, and commissions are responsible for selecting qualified teachers for primary, secondary, higher, and technical educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh. In addition to the Examination Regulatory Authority, the Secondary Education Service Selection Commission and the Higher Education Service Selection Commission also play a role in the teacher appointment process, as per PTI.

The Chief Minister said it would be beneficial to unify the teacher selection commission in light of future policy reforms. He also suggested the creation of an autonomous corporate body called the 'Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission'. This commission will help to ensure that the teacher selection process is timely and will improve the utilisation of human resources and financial discipline, according to Adityanath.

The new commission will issue guidelines for the direct recruitment of teachers in primary, secondary, and higher educational institutions. He also directed that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for primary and upper primary levels should be organised through the new commission and emphasised the importance of ensuring that the TET is held on schedule, as per a PTI report.