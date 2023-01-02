A 22-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, who was studying medicine at Qiqihar Medical University in China, passed away on Sunday, January 1 after contracting an "illness".

The family of S Sheikh Abdulla, who passed away, has requested assistance from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, in bringing Abdulla's body back to their hometown of Pudukottai for the final rites, according to a report by IANS. Abdulla's family members told IANS the student had been studying medicine in China since 2017 and returned to India during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue his education online.

After completing his course, the university offered Abdulla an internship opportunity and instructed him to return to the university in person to begin the internship. Abdulla left on December 11 and was quarantined upon arrival due to the new COVID-19 variant. The family was later informed that the 22-year-old had become ill and was being treated at the hospital connected to the medical university.

The family spent a large amount of money on Abdulla's treatment in China, but on Sunday, the hospital informed his father, Syed, that Abdulla had died due to an illness that had caused damage to his liver and kidneys, according to IANS. The family has appealed to the Chief Minister and state health minister for compensation and has also informed the state government that the university is requesting a large sum to return Abdulla's body.