The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists met with the Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, Professor BP Veerabhadrappa, and requested that he address several student issues, including reducing the examination fees for various degree programs and adopting a uniform academic timetable similar to that of Mangalore University for Kuvempu University students.

According to a report by TNIE, members of the ABVP submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor at the university in Shivamogga on Monday, January 2. The memorandum stated that in most universities in the state, the total exam fees, including the marks card fees, are around Rs 1000. "Only at Kuvempu University, the exam fees were high. Hence, the examination fees of all the courses should be reduced immediately," they demanded.

The ABVP also claimed that the students were experiencing difficulties due to a lack of clarity in the academic timetable. The classes for first-semester degree students of the 2022-23 academic year began on September 1, 2022. However, because classes were also being held for second and third-year students, first-semester students were not given dedicated classrooms, resulting in a lack of full-fledged classes.

The university had previously announced December 24 as the last working day for first-semester degree students and released an order for exams to begin for them on January 4. However, the university later decided to extend the academic semester for first-semester degree students by 21 days, which the ABVP believes is insufficient. "There will be a lack of classrooms for third and fifth-semester students if exams are held and lecturers start the evaluation. Hence to avoid these inconveniences for students, Kuvempu University should implement a uniform timetable like Mangalore University," the ABVP urged.