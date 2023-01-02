Students at the Tribal Welfare Residential School for Girls in Kataram, Telangana, boycotted their classes and staged a protest outside the school campus, on Monday, January 2. The students are calling for the immediate removal of the school principal, N Chaithanya, and are protesting at the Kataram Mandal Headquarters in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

According to a report by TNIE, students at the school have accused the principal of deliberately harassing girl students and forcing them to carry out various labour tasks on campus. The students allege that the principal is targeting certain students and harassing them. pus.

On Monday morning, the students at the school boycotted their classes and demanded justice. A student of the school, who wished to remain anonymous, told the media that the principal had been assigning labour tasks to herself and other students for an extended period. The student also claimed that the principal was neglecting students who were sick at the residential school. According to TNIE, the student called on the relevant authorities to take action against the principal.

AV Rajalakshmi, the Regional Co-ordinator Officer, visited the school today accompanied by her staff. During the visit, she was able to persuade the students to end their protest and also took the time to listen to their concerns about the accused principal. "I have received complaints from the girl students, and they claimed that the principal, Chaithanya, was mistreating and harassing them in school. I have enquired about the matter, and a report will be submitted to the District Collector," said Rajalakshmi.