Condolences are pouring in for Dr Dharavath Preethi, a first-year PG student from Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, Telangana, who succumbed to her injuries after an alleged suicide attempt. Dr Preethi was being treated at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, where she died on the night of February 26, Sunday.

Students from KMC and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) held two separate condolence gatherings for her at their respective campuses. It was alleged by Dr Preethi's father that her senior Dr Mohammad Saif had driven her to suicide, due to continuous harassment and ragging. A police complaint has been lodged by him and Dr Saif is currently in police custody. A probe into the matter is ongoing.

A candle march was held at KMC. "With deep condolences for beloved Dr Preethi, the principal, superintendent and all the students of KMC offered mass prayers at KMC by marching with candles today at 7 pm," reads a statement from Dr D Srinath, Vice-President of Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) and a resident at the medical college.

Meanwhile, at UoH, the gathering was organised by the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the evening. According to Namrata Singh, President of ABVP UoH, about 65 students participated in the gathering. "We paid tribute to Dr Preethi and then lighted candles," she said.

The student added that though ragging is banned, it is still in practice. "Preethi's story came to light because her parents were vocal about the issue, but there are several such incidents which are not even reported. We want the Telangana government to take action and put a stop to these incidents," she told. In a statement, the student organisation demands, "We want justice".