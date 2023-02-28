The members of the Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh, under its State President Sikharam Narahari, urged the Nellore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to organise awareness programmes to prevent ragging, student suicides and mental stress in educational institutions. Further, they also appealed to the Secretary of DLSA to visit educational institutions which are running hostels without permission of the government and without minimum facilities provided to the students including sufficient teachers, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, they requested the secretary to issue orders to investigate such educational institutions in the Nellore district. In a release on Monday, February 27, the President of the Parents Association of AP Shikharam Narahari said, "The mental, physical, health and safety of the students studying in the affiliated hostels of Some private and corporate educational Institutions located in the district has become questionable. Students are committing suicide with a lack of teaching staff and with the harassment of non-teaching staff." Further, "Adding to this, unfortunate incidents such as sexual harassment are also taking place in the hostels were came to our notice," he added

Giving more details, he said, "After knowing the worse conditions in the hostels we have requested the Secretary of DLSA, Nellore to intervene and look into the seriousness of the problem and give instructions to the officials to take appropriate action. The Secretary of DLSA has responded positively to our request."

Parents Association Vice-President Ravuri Ramesh Babu, V Rajasekhar Treasurer Dasari Kamalakar, advocates Basireddy Narayana Reddy, Kaku Murali Reddy, Chaluvadi Jitendra, R Sivakumar and other parents of students participated in this programme.