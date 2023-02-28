The Supreme Court refused to entertain pleas seeking postponement of NEET PG 2023 on February 27. The exam will now be held on March 5 as scheduled. This decision came as a big blow to thousands of aspirants as they were hopeful for the postponement. Therefore, after this decision, aspirants took to Twitter to express their concerns.

To recollect, this is not the first time aspirants are expressing their concerns on Twitter. The fight for NEET PG 2023 postponement started several days ago. Even though the apex court has announced its decision, the aspirants are quite upset with it. Here are some tweets which depict their anguish

@p_varshi: "@anubha1812 @RaviPonampelli

From 2024,there is high chance of NEXT. So every aspirant are desperate to give their best attempt @NEETPG2023. Centres being away , too much chaos, and counselling getting over in Jan. All these factors could have been rectified"

Read Also : NEET PG 2023: Why do experts think that a postponement is unlikely?

In another tweet the same aspirant said, "By giving grace period of 2-3 months.i,e exam in May end . Even though NMC stated counseling by July 15 , it's obvious that admission happens in August after all procedures . golden period for everyone was jus wasted .heart wrenching!!"

@DoctorRuman: "Very unjust and difficult phase for most of the neetpg23 aspirants…more astonishing is some of our seniors instead of showing atleast some professional decency hv been joking around devaluing their own selves…in a democratic country we hv d right to speak for ourselves those who know this basic knowledge wouldn't joke on others for asking our rights that we deserved…if there is no real support within our own faculty then any1 from outside can break us easily..on top of that we have a health minister who doesn't respect doctors. with all this toxicity inside..a nation would not progress."

@monali_susmita: "Democracy died since May 2017 during #NEETUG exam, this time just History repeats.

#NEETPG2023 #NEETPG23postponement"

@SMahsil: "Feels so helpless. It's just like waiting for an inevitable doom and can't do anything about it #NEETPG2023"

@drjhark: "#NEETPG2023 I can’t understand the logic behind #SupremeCourtOfIndia dismiss the plea for #NEETPG23 postpone. What’s the actual meaning of article 14 which gives equal right. Dismis the plea on the basis of equal right without any discrimination is it true?is it natural justice?"

Moreover, some doctors have some inconvenience due to travel and exam centre. Here's what a NEETPG aspirant said expressing her concern:

@Smartjhelu: "I am a NEETPG aspirant, my exam centre is 1211 km away from address, no direct flight train or bus, being a female, traveling to a new remote location alone and not getting time to revise is a lot of inconvenience. #NBE #SupremeCourt #PMO #NarendraModi #neetpg2023 #HighCourt"