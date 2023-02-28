The results of the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The mark sheet for the examination will be available on the official JEE website — jeemain.nta.nic.in and candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards.

The exams were conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) were declared on February 7. The Paper 2 exams (BArch and BPlanning) were held on January 28.

Here are the steps to view and download your scorecard

1) Visit the official JEE Main website

2) On the main page, click the link that is provided for the JEE Main results

3) Log in by keying in your credentials

4) Your results will appear on the screen, you can take download and take a print for future references

JEE Main 2023's first session saw the highest attendance rate ever (95.8%). JEE is being held in two sessions this year. The days of the second session are April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. The backup exam dates are April 13 and 15. The window for the second session's registration will be open till March 7, 2023.