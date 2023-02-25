On February 24, a division bench of the Supreme Court fixed February 27, Monday, as the next hearing date of the NEET PG 2023 postponement issue. The arguments remained inconclusive yesterday, and the bench categorically stated it is not passing any order either way and keeping the issue open.

Aspirants and medical experts have been demanding since last month that the exam be deferred by a few months. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which is one of the petitioners, has appreciated the court's decision. Its Chairman, Dr Rohan Krishnan said, "The court's judgement is acceptable. It is a good thing that the court is ready to hear the students out."

"The (Health) Ministry and other authorities were not ready to listen to the students' concerns. As the last resort, we approached the apex court. Now we are sure that the court will understand the students and hopeful that NEET PG will be postponed. It should be postponed by at least 3 months," he added.

Asked if the court's attitude was positive towards a postponement, the expert said, "It is not a question of positive or negative. The court will look at the facts and decide." Meanwhile, the students have taken to Twitter, commenting on statements made by the bench. They claim that if the exam is conducted on March 5 as scheduled, a majority will be affected.

Yesterday, on February 24, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted before the bench that the decision regarding postponement affects 45,000 students. After the judges came to know that about 2 lakh students had applied for NEET PG 2023, Justice Ravindra Bhat pointed out that the affected students were in minority. This seems to have irked the students, and thus they countered it on the social micro-blogging platform.

Dr Saurabh Verma (@Dr_SaurabhVerma), an aspirant, writes, "This is the best possible explanation for neet pg 2023 postponement issue, it's not 45000 aspirants asking postponement it's the INTERNS and the POST INTERNS both the groups want postponement all the 2 lakh aspirants Help us sir #NEETPG2023."

The bench also pointed out that there are many students who have been preparing for the exam since long and postponing the exam would be traumatising for them. This particularly applies to post-interns, as per common knowledge. As such, FAIMA shared a Google Form on Twitter last night, requiring all the affected to fill their details. When opened, the form asks if the student is an intern or post-intern.

Dr Manish Jangra (@Dr_ManishJangra), the Founder of FAIMA, who shared the form, writes, "Kindly Fill this form ASAP! BUT GUYS PLEASE STUDY FOR #NEETPG Exam on 5th March! It will take just one minute fill & switch off your mobile. Don't develop any revise as much you can in last few days! Atleast read what u have read till now!"

The students are also discussing the possible course of argument on Monday in SC on Twitter. Some say the fact that NEET MDS 2023 is going to be held on March 1 as scheduled might affect their case. "Nmc knows depth of our curriculum both are 5 and half year course internship completion and all similar. so they will clearly ask if neet mds can give exam on march 1st then y not pgs," reads a tweet from Dr Omfs (@Vijayalekshmi_6), an aspirant.

Other aspirants have expressed their frustration over the uncertainty and delay on one hand, with the exams nearing on the other. "Last days uncertainty happening this year also like last year for NEET PG. 6 days before Exam,you will get to know whether exam will finally happen on 5/3 or not! Medical Education in country is going towards negative side after formation of NMC. It will more worsen in future!" wrote Dr Meet Ghonia (@DrMeet_Ghonia), who is the National Vice-President of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Medical Students' Network (MSN).