In a recent development, the Kerala State Legal Service Authority (KELSA) has proposed to the High Court that the school syllabus should include gender sensitivity, minimum sex education, and the Pocso law. KELSA submitted an affidavit in a case related to mandatory sexual abuse prevention programs in schools, which disclosed that KELSA had a virtual meeting on February 20 to create guidelines on how sex education and the Pocso law can be integrated into the school curriculum.

The affidavit stated that KELSA recommended the Union and state governments develop age-appropriate educational materials and curricula that educate children on personal safety. The curriculum should cover the protection of their physical and virtual identities, as well as their emotional and mental well-being. Additionally, the governments should raise awareness about potential risks and vulnerabilities, indicators of abuse, children's rights under the Act, and the availability of assistance and services for children, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Furthermore, the meeting proposed that the school curriculum should encompass legal aspects concerning sexual offences, prominent court verdicts, and laws governing civil and court marriages. This would provide students with knowledge on acceptable, unacceptable, unusual, and offensive sexual behaviour. The affidavit further recommended that teachers undergo standardized sensitivity training before educating students on sex education and the Pocso law. This would equip them to deliver the subject more efficiently, regardless of their background.

Overall, KELSA's proposal emphasises the importance of a comprehensive approach to sex education in schools. The integration of gender sensitivity into the curriculum can significantly contribute to fostering a positive perception of gender dysphoria and decreasing discrimination. Additionally, educating children on personal safety, such as safeguarding their physical and virtual identities, and promoting emotional and mental wellness, can aid in preventing sexual abuse and protecting the welfare of children. The recommendation also highlights the significance of equipping teachers with suitable training to facilitate their delivery of the subject in a sensitive and efficient manner, as per the report.