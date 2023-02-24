The principal of a government college in Kasaragod, Kerala, is facing the music for allegedly locking up students in her chamber a few days earlier. Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu said in a statement, she has been removed from her post on the basis of the complaint filed by students.

The incident took place on February 20. According to the students, the principal, M Rema, locked up the student representatives for protesting and raising a complaint against the poor quality of drinking water on the campus, as per a report by ANI.

After the principal's allegedly thoughtless action, the students of the college started protesting outside her chamber. They also claimed Rema spoke rudely when she was informed that the drinking water was contaminated. The students held a strike under the leadership of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) demanding her resignation.



They additionally sent a complaint to the Higher Education Department and Minister Bindu, after which action was taken in the matter. Dr AN Ananthapadmanabha, senior faculty in the Geology department of the college was appointed with powers of the principal, including those related to financial matters, the Higher Education Minister's statement informed, as per ANI.