Now that the Kerala High Court has allowed the interim Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Ciza Thomas to continue his term, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday, February 23, said that there was no need for him to approach the Supreme Court. He added that the court's judgement would be implemented in letter and spirit.



"The VC has been allowed to continue. There is no problem. So where is the need for me to come to the Supreme Court? I don't think the High Court could have said anything about the regular appointment (of VC)," Khan said, according to a PTI report.

"Regular appointments are different. As far as I know, the High Court has not said anything about the regular appointments. If they have not said anything about the regular appointment, things, as they exist, apply," he added.

Commenting on the fact that the Kerala government has moved a caveat in the apex court expecting an appeal from the Governor, Khan said he had nothing to say about that. "State may be doing anything," he stated and added that he had not sought legal opinion on the issue from anyone.

His remarks come in the wake of reports that the state government has sent a panel of three names to him for the selection of a VC for the said university. Last week, the HC allowed the state government to carry forward with the process to appoint a VC at the varsity, stating that Ciza Thomas' appointment to the post by the Chancellor (Khan) was temporary and made under special circumstances.

"The government has the authority to recommend the new Vice-Chancellor. The government can submit a new panel of eligible candidates. It's the government which needs to take steps in connection with the appointment of the new VC," the court had said, as per PTI.

Before that, on November 29, 2022, the HC had allowed Thomas to continue as the VC in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University but had directed the Kerala government to constitute a selection committee and appoint a VC as early as possible. It had refused to stay Ciza's appointment as sought by the state government.

The controversy between the government and the Governor started when a Supreme Court order quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Technological University for being contrary to UGC norms, leading to the appointment of Thomas as VC in-charge by Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the state universities. This was opposed by the state.