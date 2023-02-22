All the states and Union Territories (UTs) have been directed by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to fix the minimum age for admission in Class I as six years. The direction is based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Ministry officials said on Wednesday, February 22.



"According to the new NEP, the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education and then Classes 1 and 2. The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to class 2," a senior official explained, as per a report by PTI.

"This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centres. The Ministry has directed State Governments and UT administrations to align their age limits for admission with the policy," he added.

It may be recalled that last year when the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had pegged 6 years as the minimum age for admission to Class I, the decision was challenged in the Delhi High Court. While the Delhi government stated that the minimum age for admission to the first class was five years in all its schools, KVS countered that its decision was based on the guidelines in the NEP.