The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 22, stated that it will take a call on Karnataka's hijab case. Due to a ban by the state on wearing the hijab (headscarves) in classrooms of government colleges, women students say that they are unable to appear for their exams which are due next month.

According to a report by PTI, the case was mentioned before a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, by Advocate Shadan Farasat. "They are wearing headscarf. If they are wearing headscarf they are not allowed inside the examination hall. Only on that limited aspect, the court may consider listing it on Monday or Friday," the advocate said.

He also told the court that a few girls have moved to private institutions because of the prohibition on wearing hijabs but have to take their exams in government institutions. "They risk losing another year if not permitted," Farasat urged. "I will take a call on this," the CJI replied.

The hijab ban was initially challenged by the women students at the Karnataka High Court but was upheld there, after which the case reached the Supreme Court. In October last year, a division bench of the apex court consisting of Justices Hemant Gupta (now retired) and Sudhanshu Dhulia delivered a split verdict on the case.

While Justice Gupta upheld the ban, Justice Dhulia struck it down, and the matter was referred to a larger bench. It was mentioned before the apex court on January 23 this year by Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora, as per a report by Bar and Bench. She had urged the court to issue interim orders as the affected girls had to appear for their practical exams in February. The court had then assured the petitioners of a hearing soon by a three-judge bench.