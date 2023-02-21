The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a short film competition for students in Illam Thedi Kalvi centres across the state. As per the circular issued by the department, students wanting to take part in the competition have to shoot a short film on any of the topics given by the department.

What are the topics for the competition? According to the circular, the topics for shooting the short film are environment, village, child safety and cleanliness. The participants have to shoot a film on any of these topics.

Giving more details, the circular read, "The maximum duration of the movie should be three minutes and it can be shot using mobile phones. Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers should encourage the students to come up with characterisation, dialogues and situations."

Additionally, "Assessment will be based on these criteria. It should be sent to the coordinator of the block-level resources centre, who will choose five best films from them and sent it to the district coordinator by February 28, who will further send it for the state-level selection on March 3," the circular stated. Further, the circular added that such competitions will be organised regularly to bring out creative talent among the children, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.