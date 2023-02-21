Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Welfare Girls Residential School (BCWRES) Principal MD Naseema Begum has been suspended for allegedly beating up several students of Class X for demanding the preparation of food as per the menu guidelines of the Telangana state government. Based on the report submitted by gurukulams regional coordinator G Jyothi, BC Welfare Residential Educational Society Secretary D Mallaih suspended Naseema Begum on Monday, February 20.

Further, he appointed G Nirosha of Bellampalli as Principal of the school. Naseema Begum was instructed not to leave the headquarters without permission of the BCWRES secretary.

Point to note is that about 800 girls are studying in the residential school located at Madhira mandal headquarters. Giving more details, The New Indian Express' report said that several students alleged that the food menu was not implemented and they were beaten up when they raised their voices against the violation.

This issue came to light when a few media persons went to the school. The students showed injury marks to the reporters. On contrary, denying the allegations, Naseema Begum said that she had punished the students for not paying attention to their studies, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Three of the students, Karisma, Spurthi and Ramya, suffered severe injuries and reported to gurukulams regional coordinator Jyothi when she visited the school to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of the principal's highhandedness. As per the allegations, the contractor is diluting the menu as he is forced to pay commissions to certain political leaders and officials.

Sharing their plight, one of the students said that instead of five times a week, they are being served eggs only twice and mutton and chicken were out of the menu. As per the menu, the students should be served mutton and chicken twice a week, she said. With regards to this, Students Federation of India district secretary V Madhu said that food was not being served to the students as per the menu in hostels due to corruption. He alleged the role of local ruling party leaders in the scam.