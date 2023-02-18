Dr B Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), announced that a surgical boot camp programme will be introduced in all medical colleges in Telangana state from the next academic year. During his visit to the ongoing surgical boot camp at GSL Medical College and General Hospital, he spoke to the media about the benefits of the boot camp approach, which increases teamwork, time management and skills among medical professionals when attending to patients, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The health university plans to implement the boot camp as an academic programme from next year. The boot camp is a comprehensive and short-term training programme, similar to those provided to defence forces, to help students understand the challenges they will face.

The GSL medical college is organising a boot camp for its surgery students, which involves training them as a team in surgeries using medical simulation units, animal tissues and real-time surgeries. The boot camp covers 15 different types of surgeries and is a small and comprehensive module on gastrointestinal surgeries, which surgical students can learn over three years. Dr Lakshmana Murthy from Kakinada and noted surgeons Dr Sameer Ranjan Nayak and Dr Ganni Bhaskararao were also present during the boot camp. The Vice-Chancellor believes that other medical colleges will follow this in the years to come in academic interest, reported The New Indian Express.