A shortage of accommodation at the Ladies Dental Hostel in Osmania Medical College, Koti has put forty-three girl students of the Government Dental College in Afzalgunj, Hyderabad in a worrisome situation. Despite having just completed the final year Bachelor of Dental Science exam, the students have been asked to vacate the hostel rooms to make space for first-year students who have recently arrived. This has left the girls concerned as they still have to complete a year of internship and have no other place to go in the city, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The girls' parents had sent them to study at the Government Dental College, thinking that they would have a secure roof over their heads for five years. "Our parents allowed us to study here thinking that we have a secured roof over our heads for five years. Now, living outside the hostel and managing internship work will become a difficult task for us," said a student, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The situation has caused a tussle between Principal of the college, Dr P Aruna, and the students. Dr Aruna told TNIE that the new students are living in a dormitory with a common washroom and are falling sick due to a serious shortage of accommodation. "I have to give preference to these new girls as they are younger and have just arrived in the city," she said. She has sent a representation to the authorities requesting an increase in accommodation for the students.