As per recent reports, nearly 2,000 students from Telangana who were pursuing their MBBS in Ukraine had to return to India due to the ongoing war and after a long wait, these students have now been granted seats in Uzbekistan. The Uzbekistan delegation, during a meeting with Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday, February 16, confirmed that 500 students have been admitted to Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA), 1,000 students were accepted by Bukhara State Medical Institute and 500 students have secured admission in other institutes in Uzbekistan, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During the meeting, Harish Rao requested the delegation to consider offering scholarships to talented students from middle-class families. He also emphasised the need for cooperation between Uzbek-Telangana for the exchange of students, doctors and healthcare. The Health Minister informed the delegates that Telangana is famous for medical tourism as it provides effective treatment at relatively lower prices than other countries. He also proposed the introduction of Ayush medicine along with allopathy in Uzbekistan, through Telangana Health Secretary.

Mohammad, the first secretary of the Uzbekistan Embassy, assured that their health ministry has followed the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms to ensure the safety of students' careers in India. He also stated that the embassy will assist the students in every possible way.

TMA and Bukhara State Medical Institute are top universities in Uzbekistan with modern infrastructure and advanced multi-speciality government hospitals that have Indian and international professors. TMA has also opened its South Asian regional head office in Hyderabad's Himayat Nagar, in collaboration with its strategic partner, NEO Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology. The director praised the courage of students who returned from Ukraine and advised their parents to contact TMA's regional office in Hyderabad for more information and direct services, as reported by The New Indian Express.