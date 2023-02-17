The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to launch the correction window for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2023 today, February 17. This will allow candidates who need to make changes to their application form to do so through the NBE website natboard.edu.in.

According to the official notice, the correction window will only be open until February 19, 2023. During this period, candidates can rectify any errors in the image(s) included in their application form during the selective and final edit window. It's important to note that incorrect images can be edited multiple times before the window closes. However, the last submitted information will be recorded which makes it essential to double-check all the details before saving the form.

How to make corrections to NEET-MDS 2023 application:

1) Go to the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in

2) Look for and click on the NEET-MDS link on the homepage.

3) Enter your login details and click submit.

4) Proceed to make the necessary changes.

5) Click on submit and your image will be saved.

6) Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

If additional information or further queries regarding the correction process for the NEET MDS 2023 application image is required, candidates can check the official NBE website.