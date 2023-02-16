The plight of the students, who were forced to leave everything behind and run for their lives after Russia invaded Ukraine, continues to be dire. The students who are studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine are now looking hopefully towards the recommendations that a committee set up by the National Medical Council (NMC) will come up with. The committee was set up as per the directions of the Supreme Court while hearing the petitions filed by the Ukraine-returned students.

"The NMC had told the SC that the committee will submit its report by March 15," said Silvi Sunil, All-Kerala Ukraine Medical Students and Parents Association (AKUMSPA) secretary. The students are looking forward to the recommendations that the committee might make, she added, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to her, note should be taken that the situation faced by the Ukraine-returned students is different from that of those from China. "That was a pandemic situation and the students could go back after things became normal. But in the case of Ukraine-returned students, going back is not an option. War is still raging in that country and we can not predict when the situation would become normal," she said.

Read Also : Indian government schools struggle with internet connectivity, leaving millions of students offline

Hence, at this juncture with the Union Government not doing anything positive for the students, the children find themselves in a no man's land, said Silvi. According to Satheesan P, President of AKUMSPA, offline classes have begun in the universities in Ukraine. "But Indian students are still continuing with online classes. They are also unable to do any clinical practice, which is an important part of their course," he said. Silvi said, "Those students who have rejoined the classes on the campuses are the ones from other countries. Indian students are afraid of going back because no safe zone has been allocated for them. Not only the Ukrainian forces but also the Russians are antagonistic toward Indian students,” as reported by The New Indian Express.

The situation of the final-year students is the worst, he added. "It is sad that the government has left the students in a lurch," said Satheesan. According to Silvi, the students in the final year have already spent more than Rs 45 lakh in fees. "These are students who are not well-off. They have gone to Ukraine by availing education loans which they have to start paying off once they finish their course. Their course ends in a matter of few months," she said.

As per an affidavit submitted by the Union Government, a total of 15,783 students are enrolled at various universities in Ukraine, out of which, around 15,000 were undergoing online classes and 640 were undergoing offline education in Ukraine.